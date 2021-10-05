Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRYMY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Prysmian stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

