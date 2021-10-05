SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 172.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.