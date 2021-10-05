Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose Sells 5,214 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $17,340.42.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72.

Data I/O stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

