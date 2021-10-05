Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in September

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.