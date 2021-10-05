ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Up 36.7% in September

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 479,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.