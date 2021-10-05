Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Increases By 37.8%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $87.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after buying an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.