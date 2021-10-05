6,157 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

AQUA opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.