2,947 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

