Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 24,465 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

