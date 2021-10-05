Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $68,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 746,951 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,020,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,308,000 after buying an additional 803,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

