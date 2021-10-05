BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $347,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $22,544,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

