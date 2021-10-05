BlackRock Inc. Has $359.16 Million Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.62% of FirstCash worth $359,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

