Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.50% of Portland General Electric worth $350,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

