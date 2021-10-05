Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of NCR worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 158.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

