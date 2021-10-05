Deutsche Bank AG Buys 548,158 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,967,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $529,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 584,111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 128.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

