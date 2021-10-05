Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

