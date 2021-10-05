Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,397,738 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 28.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $272.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

