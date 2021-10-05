Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

