Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after purchasing an additional 284,110 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,801,000. Finally, Himension Fund raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,199.0% in the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 300,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 277,207 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

