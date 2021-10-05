Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $384,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 139.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $631.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.24. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

