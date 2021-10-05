Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

