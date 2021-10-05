Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

