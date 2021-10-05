Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

