Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 19.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brunswick by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $8,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

