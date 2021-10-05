Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.70% of Hanger worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

