United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.