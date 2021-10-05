LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $364,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

