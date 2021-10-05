Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells 45,409 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABEO stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

