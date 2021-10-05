China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 4,012,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.5 days.
Shares of China Railway Group stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
About China Railway Group
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.