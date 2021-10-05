China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 4,012,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.5 days.

Shares of China Railway Group stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

