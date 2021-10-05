Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
DRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428.48. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 272.40 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.