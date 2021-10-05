Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

DRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428.48. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 272.40 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

