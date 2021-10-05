Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.65. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
