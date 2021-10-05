Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.65. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

