Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Rises By 44.7%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 552.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

