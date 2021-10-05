Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Rises By 44.7%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 552.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

