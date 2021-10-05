Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

