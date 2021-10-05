Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
