Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $38,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

