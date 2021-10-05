Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Surmodics worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 31.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a PE ratio of 547.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

