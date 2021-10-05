37,304 Shares in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,304 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Exterran by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

