Insider Buying: Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insider Matthew Stubbs acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,200.00 ($53,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Lindsay Australia’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

