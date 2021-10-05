Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Expands By 31.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

CURLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

