HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $233,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 104.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.23 million, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

