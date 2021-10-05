10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,358,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after buying an additional 498,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,515 shares of company stock worth $22,428,146 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

