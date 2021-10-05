Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,797 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of U.S. Silica worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in U.S. Silica by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 60.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLCA opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

