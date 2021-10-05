Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

