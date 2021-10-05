Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $145,000 Stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in New Concept Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 214.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

GBR stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 2,255.45% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

