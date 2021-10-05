Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

