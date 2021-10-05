Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 184.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $774.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

