Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

