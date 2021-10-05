Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 44.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 676,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 322.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 671,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 3,149.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 482,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

