Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CIB opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

