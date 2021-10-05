BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 477 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

